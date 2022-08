Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne took a trip with her best friends, Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, following the explosive episode of Season 12. The ladies fancy themselves a squad comparing their group to iconic TV characters like the Shelbys in Peaky Blinders and the Thrombeys from Knives Out.

While the other ladies showed off their figures in skimpy dresses, Jayne chose a loose-fitting floral two-piece.