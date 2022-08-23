Velma Barfield: The Life Of Death Row Granny

There is no way to process how a beloved grandmother who attended every Sunday service in church can be described as the" Death Row Granny." Nevertheless, you couldn't make this up even if you wanted, as Velma Barfield became the first woman to be executed since the return of capital punishment in the United States.

Though she was convicted for just one murder, she later admitted to four murders with two other suspected deaths from foul play. It was a hard pill to swallow for church leaders and her supporters, who called for the commutation of her sentence after her apologies and reformation behind bars.

''I know that everybody has gone through a lot of pain, all the families connected, and I am sorry, and I want to thank everybody who have been supporting me all these six years,'' stated Barfield in a statement right before her execution, reported New York Times.