Sydney Sweeney Looks Incredible In A Bikini On A Boat!

If there are two things Sydney Sweeney has proven this year, she's a great actress and model. The Emmy nominee graced multiple magazine covers this year, including VON, Vogue Japan, and The Hollywood Reporter.

However, they weren't her first rodeo, as she's been modeling long before achieving mainstream success. Since her breakout role in the first season of Euphoria, Sweeney became one of the stars to look out for amongst her peers. Last year, she christened herself a "Star Model" after appearing in Palm Spring Life Magazine.