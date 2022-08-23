Sydney Sweeney Looks Incredible In A Bikini On A Boat!

Close up of Sydney Sweeney smiling
If there are two things Sydney Sweeney has proven this year, she's a great actress and model. The Emmy nominee graced multiple magazine covers this year, including VON, Vogue Japan, and The Hollywood Reporter.

However, they weren't her first rodeo, as she's been modeling long before achieving mainstream success. Since her breakout role in the first season of Euphoria, Sweeney became one of the stars to look out for amongst her peers. Last year, she christened herself a "Star Model" after appearing in Palm Spring Life Magazine.

Lounging With Her Dog

Sweeney embodied a boss lady in her white bikini paired with a complimentary white shirt. She left the top unbuttoned, showing off her ample cleavage, and tied the bottom in the center. The actress shared the spotlight with her pet dog, Tank, as they enjoyed the serenity of the lake.

In subsequent slides, Sweeney showed off her relaxed lifestyle by posing in everyday wear and regular positions from the couch to the balcony and poolside. Swipe the post above for more pictures.

Little Miss Clear Skin

Since signing on as an ambassador for Laneige beauty products, Sweeney has shared more Instagram posts showing her flawless skin. She teased the top of her cleavage and upper body in a white robe worn halfway while her hair was styled in a bouncy curl 80s style.

From the song playing in the background, you can tell she drew inspiration from Kate Bush's 1980s hit single, Running Up That Hill (A deal with God).

First Pitch Throw

Sweeney is just a happy girl behind the superstar we see on the red carpets. Last month, she watched the Red Sox's game and threw out the first pitch before their historic loss. The actress then shaded the team with her caption, saying they should've put her in the game to avoid such a disgraceful performance.

While the joke was the talk of town, we can't help but gosh over her down to earth game fashion. Sweeney showed up in a Red Sox jersey tucked in denim mini shorts and white sneakers.

Now You Know

Well, now they know not to leave her out if they want to win! Fans also thought so as they vented their frustrations in the comments coated with similar jokes. One of the commenters couldn't believe Sweeney's first pitch wasn't enough to save the day! At least, she looked good doing it.

