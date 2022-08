Described by Lindell as "the most important event in our lifetimes," the summit kicked off on Saturday, according to Springfield News-Leader.

Lindell delivered the opening remarks, saying, "the only way this weekend fails is if nobody watches."

The summit featured a "trial" of voting machines used in the 2020 election and a "call to action" for Trump supporters across the nation.

Lindell has long blamed voting machines for Biden's victory, claiming that hostile foreign powers hacked them and flipped votes from Trump to Biden.