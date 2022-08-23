Heather Kullorn Missing At 12: Still An Intriguing Mystery 20 Years Later

In missing person cases, it can feel like the earth engulfed the disappeared without warning or clues. Every angle and reason to why these humans have exited their hectic, exciting, or mundane lives is a complete mystery to friends, family, and authorities. It may happen on a bright, clear, sunny day while driving the same route to work as they've done many times before or standing at the school bus stop on a rainy day.

Checking the mailbox located three minutes from your front door when neighbors aren't outside mowing lawns on a Wednesday afternoon or washing cars on a Saturday frames a perfect scene for a disappearance. There's always a moment for nabes to peer through windows by sunset or hazy streetlights, except for abductions and the occasional voluntary vanishing -- insurance scam, embezzlement, or fed up with things at home.

The wee hours are supposed to tuck a child away safely into a slumber. But, the disappearance of Heather Kullorn on July 15, 1999, was in the early morning at 2 am, and someone saw an unidentified man carrying a child wrapped in a blanket which looked similar to Heather's size. Despite the sighting, it is still a baffling whodunit.