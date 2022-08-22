Carrie Underwood Performs In Floral Dress

It's always an event when Carrie Underwood performs on the Grand Ole Opry stage, and she proved that again last weekend. After performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for two days (Friday and Saturday), she performed at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. These back-to-back shows are a warm-up for her upcoming American tour following her latest album, Denim and Rhinestones.

Back To The Grand Ole Opry

Underwood looked ethereal in her black midi dress with its multicolored floral print. The sleeveless gown allowed her toned arm muscles to show, and she accessorized it with a simple bracelet. Instead of her long wavy curls, which she wore on Friday, the country music artist straightened her blonde hair. She wrote that it was a fantastic night and the Opry organizers said it was a joy to have her back in Nashville.

More Pictures From Opry

Underwood shared a black and white shot of her second outfit, also a floral dress, although it had long sleeves. The black dress had white and grey floral appliques all over, barring the need for excessive or loud jewelry pieces, but she wore her blonde hair down in a tousled layered wave.

Many fans in the comments confessed to buying early tickets just to see country music's sweetheart. They shared their excitement at seeing them and promised always to return as long as she's performing on the Opry stage.

Catch Underwood On SNF On NBC This September

Underwood is booked and busy this week as she's set to perform during Saturday Night Football on NBC. She shared the news alongside a picture of herself in a silver and blue mirror mono-sleeve dress. The singer accessorized the shiny dress with long silver chandelier earrings but kept her makeup demure - wearing only nude gloss and light smoky eyeshadow.

The show will start on September 11 with the Buccaneers and Cowboys and run for ten weeks.

Performing At The Iowa State Fair

On Sunday, Underwood performed at the Iowa State Fair in comfortable daisy duke shorts, a tank top, and a plaid shirt jacket. She commended the electrifying crowd for their energy and thanked them for showing up. The singer brought out her guitarist, Ed Eason, to a roar of gratitude from the festival crowd. Eason would also join Underwood's upcoming Denim and Rhinestones tour, and according to his Instagram post, he can't wait for the performance.

