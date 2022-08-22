Anna Kendrick Flaunts Her Sexy Swimwear While Riding A Bicycle!

Anna Kendrick
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Anna Kendrick may not post too often, but her Instagram followers are always ready to send love when she does. The Pitch Perfect actress made 2021 headlines for enjoying a sunny island vacation also attended by former costar Rebel Wilson, one bringing plenty of fun in the sun, plus a bicycle ride shared to Anna's social media.

Looking like she was having the time of her life, Anna posted a bicycle snap as she rocked a skimpy bikini and miniskirt, look, even joking in her caption as she showed off her sense of humor. The pint-sized star told her fans: "Moments before riding (crashing) a bike for the first time since I was 11."

The Latest

Mike Lindell Holds Election Fraud Summit

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers [August 22] - MLB Picks and Predictions

'It's About The Neck, Hands And Hips' Says Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu As She Teaches Trevor Noah Some Bollywood Dance Moves

Andrew Tate Banned From Social Media

NFL News: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Is Having The Best Training Camp Of His Career

She's Living Her Best Life

The Love Life actress is followed by over 21 million on IG. She's also opened up about how life is going for her, including what trends she is or isn't following.

"My mind races more when I meditate. And I was vegan for a year, or maybe even two, and it was the best I've ever felt. Then I just fell off the wagon super hard. I was like, Well, maybe I can just do vegan most days. But no. It was the classic slippery-slope situation for Anna," she told Shape during COVID.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Getting Her Dummy On

In May 2021, Anna updated to shout out a new venture, here sharing her Roku Original and writing:

"This is available for free on @therokuchannel website if you want to see me become best friends with a sex doll. (This show is also responsible for my most regrettable real life friendship with @normalheller, who peer pressures me into posting about the show we made by bringing me wine and razz-cran la criox when I'm emotionally vulnerable.)."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Upping Her Silliness

Anna is adored for keeping it light and real, something she definitely manifested as she spoke to Shape.

"A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else. That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals," she dished.

#Hollywood Workout Trends

Much like model Kendall Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian, Anna is into her Pilates. Dishing on her exercise, the actress added: "I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I've never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: 'Come on! Get those knees up!'"

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.