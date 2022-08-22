Anna Kendrick Flaunts Her Sexy Swimwear While Riding A Bicycle!

Anna Kendrick may not post too often, but her Instagram followers are always ready to send love when she does. The Pitch Perfect actress made 2021 headlines for enjoying a sunny island vacation also attended by former costar Rebel Wilson, one bringing plenty of fun in the sun, plus a bicycle ride shared to Anna's social media.

Looking like she was having the time of her life, Anna posted a bicycle snap as she rocked a skimpy bikini and miniskirt, look, even joking in her caption as she showed off her sense of humor. The pint-sized star told her fans: "Moments before riding (crashing) a bike for the first time since I was 11."