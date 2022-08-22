Simone Biles Stuns In Gorgeous White Dress

Close up of Simone Biles
Wedding bells would soon chime for fierce five gymnast Simone Biles, but that's not what had her in high spirits in this post. The athlete was ecstatic about another friend who tied the knot last summer, and she showed up at the planning party in a bright orange outfit to match her cheery mood. Biles has always been a supportive friend, and her 6.8 million Instagram followers can testify to that as she cheers her friends up via social media. Check out the outfit below.

Biles transformed a regular oversized orange shirt into a mini dress for the wedding planning party. She rolled the long sleeves halfway to form a 3/4 length and paired her outfit with matching orange square-shaped stiletto mules.

The athlete let her black hair down in a straight style with a center part and accessorized the look with her engagement ring, a thin string bracelet, and a necklace. Biles' outfit matched her friend's, who chose an all-black replica of her look while the bride wore a mini white sundress.

The Biles Sisters

Biles set the internet ablaze when she posted a picture of herself and her sister, Adria, last week. Fans couldn't stop gushing about their resemblance and beautiful smiles. They wore similar outfits, with Biles choosing a blue tank top, denim mini shorts, and a white jacket, while Adria wore a white top tucked into denim bottoms and a blue jacket.

Both sisters let their hair down in straight styles, but one thing that caught our eye was Biles' tank top. The athlete never misses an opportunity to promote her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, as her top had his jersey number boldly printed in front.

Challenging Jonathan On Snapchat

Owens made a surprise appearance last weekend on her Snapchat show, Daring Simone. The couple went head-to-head, throwing footballs into a net. She didn't want Owens to win because that meant he'd think football was harder than gymnastics, so she focused and scored 6 out of 10. Biles also capitalized on the fact that Owens isn't a quarterback, and he played with one broken arm.

Wedding Bells Soon Come

Apart from joking around, the couple has taken major strides in planning their wedding. Biles confirmed that she'd chosen her dress, the venue, and the date. All that's left is curating the perfect guest list without leaving anyone out while trying to keep the event as cozy as possible.

