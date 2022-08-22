Simone Biles Stuns In Gorgeous White Dress

Biles transformed a regular oversized orange shirt into a mini dress for the wedding planning party. She rolled the long sleeves halfway to form a 3/4 length and paired her outfit with matching orange square-shaped stiletto mules.

The athlete let her black hair down in a straight style with a center part and accessorized the look with her engagement ring, a thin string bracelet, and a necklace. Biles' outfit matched her friend's, who chose an all-black replica of her look while the bride wore a mini white sundress.