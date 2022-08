The Milwaukee Brewers looked like a legit threat in their series vs. the Dodgers. However, they struggled mightily to take one game away from the bottom-feeding Chicago Cubs, and that inconsistency could come back to hurt them when it matters the most.

They're currently second in the NL Central and trail the St. Louis Cardinals by five games, so they need to get hot right now if they want to stay alive in the Wild Card race. They have one of the best rotations in the league, so they have a shot.