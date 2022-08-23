'She Did Not Seem Happy': 'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused Of Being 'Wasted' During 'Embarrassing' Day At The Beach

Ramona Singer is known for her over-the-top, and sometimes off-the-wall, behavior on The Real Housewives of New York City. And while the series has been on hiatus for nearly one year, her antics have continued without the cameras.

Ramona Singer Was Seen With Not One, But Two Glasses

Ramona Singer was recently photographed in the Hamptons, where she was caught double-fisting with two cups as she enjoyed what Radar Online described as an "embarrassing" beach day.

In photos shared by the outlet, the Real Housewives of New York City alum was seen walking along the beach with a wine glass and a cocktail glass as she strutted her stuff in a white top, orange shorts, and a hat.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet days ago, Singer "literally stumbled in" and almost fell as she chugged her drink in "two gulps."

Ramona Singer Allegedly Downed A Glass Of Wine In Two Gulps

"We first saw her in the bathroom at Sunset Beach, which is Andre Balazs hotspot hotel/restaurant and bar on Shelter Island where the Hamptons crowd goes for a big party on Sunday afternoons," the insider said. "She literally stumbled in and was yapping on her phone."

"She then walked out back to the beach area in front and literally downed a full glass of white wine in [two] gulps. She was with two other guys, not sure who they were. She then reached down for another class of something and again almost fell over!" they continued.

'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Reportedly Became Upset As An Onlooker Took Notice Of Her Behavior

The insider went on to say that as Singer took notice of the photographer, she became unhappy.

"She started walking back to the bar and caught me taking her pic. She literally snarled at me and gave me a dirty look. She did not seem happy at all, like really in a bad mood and drinking her troubles away," the source added.

Ramona Singer Will Not Be Featured On 'RHONY' Season 14

Following a very poorly rated 13th season, Bravo is recasting The Real Housewives of New York City in its entirety.

"It's a very diverse bunch and much younger than the cast that was let go. They are not trying to find a new Ramona or Sonja or Luann. They want totally original women who don't remind you of anyone that has been on the show before," a source explained to Radar Online.

