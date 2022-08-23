'She Did Not Seem Happy': 'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused Of Being 'Wasted' During 'Embarrassing' Day At The Beach

Ramona Singer was recently photographed in the Hamptons, where she was caught double-fisting with two cups as she enjoyed what Radar Online described as an "embarrassing" beach day.

In photos shared by the outlet, the Real Housewives of New York City alum was seen walking along the beach with a wine glass and a cocktail glass as she strutted her stuff in a white top, orange shorts, and a hat.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet days ago, Singer "literally stumbled in" and almost fell as she chugged her drink in "two gulps."