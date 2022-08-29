Carrie Underwood Stuns In Leggy Minidress And Thigh-Highs

Carrie Underwood is continuing to stun fans with the best legs in Hollywood. Showing off her killer pins recently, the American Idol winner put her bombshell body on show while giving an interview, also sharing it all on her social media.

Posting to Instagram, the "Cry Pretty" singer opted for thigh-skimming denims, adding in a shirt-like dress feel, plus a snazzy pair of thigh boots. The blonde was all chatty and all legs, with a caption telling fans: "Enjoyed chatting with @kelleighbannen on a brand-new episode of #TODAYSCOUNTRY to talk #DenimAndRhinestones! Listen on @applemusic: apple.co/CountryRadio."

Best Legs In Hollywood

Carrie's pins are earning her cash. Her Fit52 app, founded in 2020, has been promoting tailored leg workouts to help users get pins just like Carrie's. The brand's IG recently told fans:

"It’s no secret—our founder @carrieunderwood has killer legs. And now we’re sharing her exact leg workout—customized for all levels—exclusively in the app. Come next week! Sign up for the app *now* to be notified when the workout drops."

Blessed In Every Way

The CALIA founder has also opened up on her app, one that's now hit cult status.

Speaking to Shape, she revealed:

“I try my best to work in something. I feel blessed to have created an app that is all about working out called fit52, and in it, we try to make even short workouts effective and give people an option to do something instead of nothing. The most important thing is to move. If you do that, and you give what you have, your day will be better for it.”

Diet Behind The Body

Workout queen Carrie does treat herself, but it's largely healthy for the fitness junkie who is now running a workout empire. "I've been vegetarian for many, many years and I flirt with veganism, so I'm somewhere in between the two. Honestly, I just make sure I'm eating real food. I love vegetables and fruit — and now there are so many options for people that don't eat meat but are like meat. Generally, I just try to make good choices and eat real food," Carrie has shared. Husband Mike Fisher is a big meat eater, though.

Fronting Body Armour

Brands are drawn to Carrie on the nutrition front. She's landed herself a sweet promo with Body Armour.

"Hydration is important no matter what you're doing. You will never be upset that you are well hydrated! I like to drink BODYARMOR LYTE in the morning because I feel like it helps give me energy," Underwood told In Style.

