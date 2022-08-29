Carrie Underwood Stuns In Leggy Minidress And Thigh-Highs

Carrie Underwood is continuing to stun fans with the best legs in Hollywood. Showing off her killer pins recently, the American Idol winner put her bombshell body on show while giving an interview, also sharing it all on her social media.

Posting to Instagram, the "Cry Pretty" singer opted for thigh-skimming denims, adding in a shirt-like dress feel, plus a snazzy pair of thigh boots. The blonde was all chatty and all legs, with a caption telling fans: "Enjoyed chatting with @kelleighbannen on a brand-new episode of #TODAYSCOUNTRY to talk #DenimAndRhinestones! Listen on @applemusic: apple.co/CountryRadio."