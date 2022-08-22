AEW News: CM Punk's Shot At Adam Page Was Unplanned

CM Punk has been back in wrestling for a whole calendar year now. He made his return to wrestling with AEW on August 20, 2021.

That year, he had one of the best feuds in recent wrestling history with MJF. The two went back and forth, culminating at AEW Revolution 2022, where Punk won a Dog Collar Match.

That victory propelled Punk into an AEW World Championship feud against "Hangman" Adam Page. The feud quickly heated as Page spoke about "destroying" and "embarrassing" the Second City Saint.

Apparently, Page's promos during this feud upset Punk. And, after returning to injury the week before, Punk reportedly went off script and returned a shot across the bow at the man he beat for the AEW World Championship.