Top 15 Celebrity Swimsuit Moments, And How They Stay In Shape

Celebrities and public figures often stay booked in their careers, but these stars also know how to play hard. Whether attending star-studded events, high-end restaurants, hanging out in their top-tier circle, or simply lounging by the pool, these famous faces definitely know how to unwind.

Some of the most common unwinding methods are poolside moments of tropical getaways that come with classy and chic swimsuit moments. Stars like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, and Kendall Jenner have a stellar sense of style and bodies that prove staying in shape pays off. Find out more of their swimsuit moments, how they stay in shape, and your next swimsuit inspiration below!