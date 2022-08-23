Top 15 Celebrity Swimsuit Moments, And How They Stay In Shape

Kim Kardashian
Celebrities and public figures often stay booked in their careers, but these stars also know how to play hard. Whether attending star-studded events, high-end restaurants, hanging out in their top-tier circle, or simply lounging by the pool, these famous faces definitely know how to unwind. 

Some of the most common unwinding methods are poolside moments of tropical getaways that come with classy and chic swimsuit moments. Stars like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, and Kendall Jenner have a stellar sense of style and bodies that prove staying in shape pays off. Find out more of their swimsuit moments, how they stay in shape, and your next swimsuit inspiration below!

Eva Longoria

 

First on the list is Eva Longoria, who has earned her spot as one of the stars who would rock a mean swimsuit any time of the year. The Hollywood actress flaunted one of her many swimsuit look books earlier in August while getting a fill of the "vitamin sea." 

She was photographed lounging in a luxury boat in a two-piece denim bikini with her incredible limbs stretched forward. Over the years, Longoria has managed to keep her figure ageless, thanks to her wellness routine. According to Women's Health, the star loved plant-based recipes and leaned towards intermittent fasting. 

Kim Kardashian

 

The reality TV icon and beauty mogul never fails to live it up when it comes to leisure moments. One of her latest bikini glams had her slipping into a beige-colored bikini piece and thigh-high boots. Kim Kardashian's figure has always been a headlining phenomenon, and per Sportskeeda, she workouts out six times a day for 90 minutes. 

Stephanie Viada

 

Stephanie Viada lives up to being a pro fashion model, which is evident in some of her bikini moments. Alongside her sense of style, Stephanie owns the body of a diva. According to Glamour, Viada feels her healthiest on a high protein diet.

Doja Cat

 

The Kiss Me More crooner stays busy with her career as a superstar singer and a sensational media personality. However, she often takes some me-time by lounging at the pool, among other pastimes. Per Beauty Crew, Doja Cat loves doing squats, as it is evident in her lower body. 

Ayesha Curry

 

Ayesha Curry multitasks as a very successful cookbook author, restaurateur, and mom. One might wonder if she ever takes time off, but it is safe to say that she does recognize the need for ample rest. Curry flaunts her fit figure in stylish bikinis while on family getaways. Prevention reports that Curry works out five times a week and finds ways to keep it interesting. 

Simone Biles

 

Simone Biles perfectly merges sports and fashion and her bikini moments are no exception. The star is currently living her best life in the Bahamas, and a colorful bikini glam proves this. The Bridge reports that the world champion works out for six hours per day and focuses on strength training. 

Sydney Sweeney

 

The Euphoria actress figure is the bomb, and she backs it up with being a Hollywood diva. Sydney Sweeney's enviable confidence is evident in her fashion statement and bikini moments on social media. According to Rachael Attard, Sweeney loves to take walks and has made it a lifestyle.

Lizzo

Lizzo defines comfort and style as well as a healthy dose of self-love. You can catch Lizzo in a bikini on her social media pages when she enjoys her leisure. Lizzo's healthy habits include workouts, reliance on bodyweight exercises, and resistance moves.

Kristin Cavallari

 

Kristin Cavallari is comfortable in her skin and enjoys flaunting it to the fullest. Fans get to see the reality star express self-love in stylish swimsuit looks on her Instagram page. Cavallari also celebrates her workout milestones on social media, showing she is a certified workout enthusiast. 

Nicole Scherzinger

 

Nicole Scherzinger is a lifestyle lover, and social media is her mood board and lookbook. The former Pussycat Dolls member loves her swimsuit moments, and she never disappoints with her rage of chic looks. When it comes to her figure, Scherzinger stays updated on health and wellness. She particularly loves yoga.

Larsa Pippen

 

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen is a summer lover, and she has attested on Instagram that "life is good." Pippen's hourglass figure leaves her Instagram timeline sizzling, and her bikini fashion is top-notch. Per Hollywood Life, Pippen enjoys focusing on her legs when it comes to workouts. 

Madison Lecroy

Southern Charm's Madison Lecroy loves rocking her swimsuit looks in grand style and never shies away from flaunting. The TV star's trim figure is usually also on display and a delight for fans. Bravo has shared that Lecroy believes working out plays a major part in all-around fitness. 

Salma Hayek

 

Page Six reports that Salma Hayek has made it known that her fashion bikini moments are "liberating, and she isn't stopping anytime soon. The stellar actress also had a bombshell figure to back up her love for bikinis. While she isn't a big fan of working out, the mom-of-one enjoys monitoring her body weight. 

Lori Harvey

 

Lori Harvey's rock-hard abs, toned limbs, and fit-firm behind result from her love for fitness and wellness. While her methods could be sometimes controversial, Harvey knows what works for her. 

Addison Rae

 

Addison Rae's figure is enviable, and she put in enough work to keep her fitness updated. According to WL, the social media pro indulges in yoga, dance, and Pilates, among others. 

