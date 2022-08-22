MLB News: Tigers Top Prospect Jackson Jobe Makes Big Jump

Under former general manager Al Avila, the Detroit Tigers were built mainly around pitching. Detroit loaded up on first-round pitching prospects such as Matt Manning, Casey Mize, and Alex Faedo.

In 2021, the team added a rather intriguing prospect to those high-end pitching prospects. Detroit selected right-hander Jackson Jobe third overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Jobe has top of rotation potential. However, other high-end prospects on the board might have better filled a need. One example was shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who went to the Boston Red Sox with the following selection.

The Tigers are still high on Jobe despite the fan base not being entirely convinced. Recently, Jobe made his first significant jump in his minor league progression.