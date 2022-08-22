'It's About The Neck, Hands And Hips' Says Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu As She Teaches Trevor Noah Some Bollywood Dance Moves

Harnaaz Sandhu is an Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz is the third contestant from India to win Miss Universe after winning Miss Diva Universe 2021.

The 22-year-old Indian actress, who represented her country with pride as Miss Universe 2021, delighted all her fans again when she announced she would make her television debut on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The beauty queen gave viewers amusing scenes from The Daily Show's sets, which set off an internet frenzy.

