'It's About The Neck, Hands And Hips' Says Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu As She Teaches Trevor Noah Some Bollywood Dance Moves

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu
Harnaaz Sandhu is an Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz is the third contestant from India to win Miss Universe after winning Miss Diva Universe 2021.

The 22-year-old Indian actress, who represented her country with pride as Miss Universe 2021, delighted all her fans again when she announced she would make her television debut on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The beauty queen gave viewers amusing scenes from The Daily Show's sets, which set off an internet frenzy.

Keep reading for more details about her appearance on the show.

Harnaaz Teaches Trevor Some Desi Dance Steps

One of the show's standout moments was when the host and comedian Trevor Noah revealed to Miss Universe 2021 that he had always dreamt of being in Bollywood.

"I need advice cause I've always wanted to… my dream has always been to be in a Bollywood movie," the host said. 

To prepare Trevor for his Bollywood debut, the 22-year-old, who has appeared in two Indian films, made the hasty decision to teach him some Desi dance steps. Harnaaz showed Trevor some basic Bollywood moves while dressed in an off-the-shoulder red dress and sparkly white stilettos.

Trevor Shakes A Leg With Harnaaz

To share a glimpse of her time on The Daily Show with her fans, the beauty queen took to Instagram to share a short clip with her 4.6 million followers. During her four-step dance tutorial, she told Trevor that Bollywood moves are about the face, neck, hands, and hips.

"So Bollywood is all about face. It's about the neck, hands and hips. It's going to be easy, trust me," Harnaaz assured Trevor.

After making a few awkward movements, Trevor was able to shake a leg with the talented Bollywood star.

"It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah Thankyou @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it's all in the hips! Bollywood is watching!" Harnaaz wrote in her post's caption.

Fans Reign Praises On The Queen And Her Host

Harnaaz Sandhu is the pride of India
Shutterstock | 64736

Following the post's upload, fans flooded the comment section with praises for Miss Universe and her host. 

"It's always fun to watch Trevor! So excited for this episode!"  gushed one fan alongside a hands-up emoji. 

"Goo India. You're the best miss universe influencer," added another fan. 

"Omg Trevor! That went really smoothly. Queen for a reason!" added another fan praising the queen and her host. 

Harnaaz Speaks About Menstrual Equity

Before teaching Trevor some basic Bollywood dance moves, Harnaaz expressed her opinions about menstrual equity, the value of women's health, and what needed to be done to empower women.

"Until now I've been to Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and of course, recently South Africa. I saw there's one thing in common is that, women's health is always neglected. And there's different situations in different countries. Sometimes, women are not even allowed to talk about their menstrual health or even let them buy a pad."

The presence of Harnaaz on the show was exciting and inspiring as she once again brought honor to India.

