Adriana Lima's Model Fitness Approach

Adriana is very healthy. She enjoys vegetables and meat being grilled or steamed without any sauce. She also eats five ounces of protein every day and eats six meals a day. She also has protein shakes, which are labeled as Metagenics by her.

For breakfast, she eats oatmeal with egg whites and raisins. She enjoys her latte or cappuccino every day with honey to sweeten it. She also tends to enjoy her breakfast with Muesli and honey or yoghurt. Her meals always include a control portion diet.