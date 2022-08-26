Take A Look Inside Katy Perry's Recently Sold Beverly Hills Mansion

Of course, privacy is a definite pro, but we can't ignore that the mansion's appearance is the same.
Some of the mansion's parts include a sky-lit entry gallery, a fireplace inside a step-down living room, and a wood-paneled library. It also includes a gym and a lower-level room which can be used as a family or media room.
The pros of the mansion don't end here. If we look at the primary suite, we will find another fireplace, double closets, and a marble bath. The grounds feature an infinity pool and an outdoor dining terrace. Additionally, the new owner won't find any problems with parking several cars since the parking space is more than enough; there is no need to worry about safety, too as there is on-site security. Congratulations, Katy on the sale, which is her second one in the last two years.