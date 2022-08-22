NFL News: Saints' Ian Book Comments On Second Preseason Game

The New Orleans Saints entered their preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers with their quarterback situation set in stone. Jameis Winston will be the starter once he recovers from his ankle injury, and Andy Dalton will sit behind him on the depth chart.

For Ian Book, the second-year signal-caller tasked with starting the game against Green Bay, the game was still an important one.

Despite the depth chart ahead of him, Book's performance still matters, as he gave the team a long look at his abilities on Friday night.