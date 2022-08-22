The Puzzling 1997 Disappearance Of Amy Wroe Bechtel Continues To Baffle Investigators

Amy Wroe Bechtel was known to be an adventurous and athletic 24-year-old woman. In fact, this love of the outdoors had inspired Amy and her husband Steve to move to Lander, Wyoming, in 1996, as they knew that the rugged terrain would provide the chance to enjoy the great outdoors.

That same year, Amy vanished on a day when she had planned to jog within the Shoshone National Forest, leaving some to wonder if she ever made it to the path at all.