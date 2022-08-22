The Puzzling 1997 Disappearance Of Amy Wroe Bechtel Continues To Baffle Investigators

As the days turned into weeks, police began looking at those around Amy, including her husband. After searching the couple's home, they discovered a range of suspicious journals, poems, and song lyrics that revolved around death, power, and killing. Some of the entries even spoke about "violence against women, and specifically, Amy." At least one of the poems was about how you could theoretically go about hiding a body. During the initial investigation, officials asked Steve to take a polygraph test, but he refused.
A woman who had been camping in the area had also seen a man with a blonde woman in the passenger seat recklessly driving down a mountain road around the time of Amy's disappearance. When asked, the witness confirmed that the blue pickup was Steve's, but phone records indicated that he had been home at that time. Eventually, he stopped cooperating with authorities after being advised to do so by his attorney.