Handyman Receives Life Sentence After Murdering 'Second Mother' And Hiding Body In Septic Tank

After police were notified, they began looking for answers about Cole's whereabouts. This included searching her home. When they arrived at the property, they didn't see any signs of a struggle, but they did notice a shotgun in a bedroom. Eventually, they learned that it had been given to her by Jason Garland, a handyman that Cole had employed. When asked about the gun, Garland said that he had given it to her because she had been "afraid" but didn't elaborate.

During the search, officials also found her cell phone. Later, they retrieved text messages between Cole and Demich, another handyman who had completed work for her. One message, in particular, that was sent after the concert stated that she would call him on Saturday. It also revealed that she had sent him some money through Cash App. However, when they looked through Demich’s phone, they could not locate the text, leading them to believe that it had been deleted.

Demich denied being at Cole's home, despite Lyft account data showing that he had taken a ride from his home to hers on February 24 at 7:06 PM.