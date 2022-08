Kaley Cuoco is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now, and since The Big Bang Theory left the air a few years ago, she has upped her game by not resting on her laurels but going bigger, better, and faster!

The 36-year-old currently stars in The Flight Attendant and has garnered great reviews from the show and received many awards. Now working more as a producer, she is also calling the shots behind the camera. This blonde is a force to be reckoned with!