Emily Ratajkowski's Black Dress Will Give You Serious Street Cred!

Emily Ratajkowski has become a household name in the fashion and modeling industry over the years. Born in 1991, the 31-year-old American model, actress, and author is a force to be reckoned with. With her gorgeous face, lean physique, and ability to kill a catwalk, it is little wonder that she has gained a reputation as one of the elite models of the moment.

She began acting as a child and got a role in the Nickelodeon series iCarly in 2009. Her modeling career started in 2012 with a cover on the treats! Magazine, which led to two music videos, 'Blurred Lines' by Robin Thicke and 'Love Somebody' by Maroon 5. With her immense success off and on stage, she has gained 29.5 million followers on Instagram.