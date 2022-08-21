Emily Ratajkowski's Black Dress Will Give You Serious Street Cred!

Emily Ratajkowski has become a household name in the fashion and modeling industry over the years. Born in 1991, the 31-year-old American model, actress, and author is a force to be reckoned with. With her gorgeous face, lean physique, and ability to kill a catwalk, it is little wonder that she has gained a reputation as one of the elite models of the moment. 

She began acting as a child and got a role in the Nickelodeon series iCarly in 2009. Her modeling career started in 2012 with a cover on the treats! Magazine, which led to two music videos, 'Blurred Lines' by Robin Thicke and 'Love Somebody' by Maroon 5. With her immense success off and on stage, she has gained 29.5 million followers on Instagram. 

Emily Nails The Little Black Minidress In The City Look

The little black dress is a staple that every woman should have one of - preferably more than one too! And who best to show her fans the versatility of a black dress than Emily in a short black minidress version that she paired with a pair of sneakers for a city look that is on point for summer! Complete with shades for the sun and a smile on her face, Emily is ready to capture the day in stride!

Her Love For Art 

Art is Emily's first love, which she still hasn't abandoned. She was raised by Bohemian parents in California and attended a course on art at the University of Berkeley, alongside her modeling career. Her parents were adamant that she be as well-rounded as possible and were not so happy about her pursuing a career in the fashion industry. However, the job offers kept coming, and soon they had to concede and let the fates decide. 

Her Political Activism 

Emily has repeatedly talked about the responsibility of famous people to speak out for the right causes and be politically active. She has also been a prime example of how a female celebrity can become politically engaged while being a famed star. She voted for Bernie Sanders in 2016, as opposed to most showbiz stars voting for Hillary Clinton.

Her Writings 

Emily, among other things, is also a gifted writer. She published her autobiography in November 2021 called My Body, which talked about different stages of her career, from modeling to acting. Most importantly, she has detailed her acceptance of her body over the years. It is her reflection on the female body and issues surrounding it.

