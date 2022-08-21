Danica Patrick Sports A Bright Bikini On The Beach

Danica Patrick is living her best life after removing her breast implant, and she's flaunting her new figure on the 'gram. Gone are the days when her insecurities made her wear implants. This time, she's showing off her natural pecs and abs without shame or inhibition.

During the American independence last month, Patrick spent the day on the beach and shared the moment with her less than one million Instagram followers.

