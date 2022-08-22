Live! Guest Host Lisa Rinna Leaves Ryan Seacrest Stunned Mid-show

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, has been filling in as a guest host amid Kelly Ripa's absence on vacation. During the August 10th segment of Live with Kelly and Ryan, actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw made an appearance to promote her recent project. The 39-year-old actress talked about the movie she just finished in Northern Ireland, Belfast, and also a little bit in Italy. She shared how great the experience was, "To take in the food and culture, and the history."

Per The Sun, The RHOBH star was captivated by Gugu's appearance and expressed herself mid-show. "You're so gorgeous! I'm just gagged by it!" Lisa blurted out. Ryan was stunned by Lisa's sudden reaction and moved toward the camera to ask, "Is that in the cue cards? It's not in my notes". The 59-year-old RHOBH star added, "I'm rarely speechless. And you are just stunning. Your energy is so beautiful".