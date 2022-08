Alexandra has been jetting back and forth to Hawaii since shooting The White Lotus Season 1 - she even flew out to the exotic islands to shoot the HBO series' second season, despite it being a global pandemic.

"It was just us, and it was very surreal. We shot at the Four Seasons in Maui, so we were the first group of people to be in the hotel since March, and it was a ghost town. It's a huge hotel, and when I first arrived, there was no one there. It was very odd. And then people started to come as the world started to sort of open," she told Byrdie.