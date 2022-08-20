Ivy Lee Charged With Murder For Leaving 6-Month-Old Inside Car In Louisiana Heat

Some will argue the Louisiana 92-degree heat was at fault, or perhaps if mom had cracked all of the car windows, the baby would have been fine. They would be inaccurate. Lee is to blame, for a 6-month-old should never be without supervision. However, poverty may have to share accountability here. When someone is working a job paying a minimum wage instead of a living wage, it may be plausible for some that a parent would succumb to the desperation of allowing an SUV to babysit their child while they work.

An immature mother is only part of the problem. If poverty and its effect on the impoverished, particularly young single mothers, isn't correctly addressed, infant car deaths may be the next big trend.

There have been 924 child hot car deaths since 1998, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Lee was charged with second-degree murder and possession of marijuana. A judge set her bail at $1.2 million, reports say.