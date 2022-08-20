Phaedra Parks recently opened up about where she and ex-husband Apollo Nida stand. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has revealed the status of her relationship with her ex after a family photo she shared via Instagram raised speculations.
'I Was Done': RHOA Alum Phaedra Parks Opens Up On Where She and Ex Apollo Nida Stand
The Latest
My 'Darkest Days': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Celebrates Birthday Amid Messy Divorce From Husband Lenny
Where Phaedra Parks Stands
Phaedra, 48, has just revealed the truth about the dynamics of her relationship with her ex-husband Apollo, 43, with whom she shares two sons. Although the couple had some issues in their relationship, they have a great co-parenting relationship.
She recently shared a photo of her and Apollo sending their youngest son off to his first day of school, which had fans speculating that they may be back together. The duo co-parent Dylan, 9, and Ayden, 12. Phaedra, however, revealed that there is no reconciliation between them.
Simply Co-Parents
Phaedra said their relationship is simply that of co-parents, and she is open to dating. "When people ask me about Apollo at this point, I can only just laugh. I'm single and definitely ready to mingle," she told Hollywood Life. Her comments echo what a source told the outlet. The insider said the reality star is not romantically interested in Apollo, instead, she wants her kids to have a "wonderful relationship" with their father.
The source also said the RHOA alum has moved on and is not looking back. "Phaedra moved on years ago and has no plans on turning back and revisiting any type of relationship with him. Anytime they see one another it is solely because Phaedra is doing everything she can to make sure her boys live their best life and feel loved by both parents," the insider said.
Their Divorce Drama
Phaedra and Apollo got divorced in 2017. The reason for their divorce had to do with Apollo getting wrapped up in some serious legal troubles. "I was done. From the moment I discovered that he had done all this stuff, I was finished with that relationship," she said at the time. Apollo was sentenced to eight years in prison back in 2014, after being accused of identity theft and fraud. The Bravolebrity announced her decision to file for a divorce that same year, although they did not reach a divorce settlement until 2017.
The Former Couple's Marital Woes
Prior to Apollo's legal drama in 2014, he has also had some unfortunate situations with the law. He was imprisoned for six years in the early 2000s when he got involved in a car robbery scheme. Per Distractify, Phaedra however, decided that giving him a second chance was the right thing to do.
Asides from the legal drama, the couple also dealt with some cheating allegations from both sides. While Apollo's criminal history may have led to their divorce, their marriage had been on the rocks for a while.