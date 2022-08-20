'I Was Done': RHOA Alum Phaedra Parks Opens Up On Where She and Ex Apollo Nida Stand

Phaedra Parks
Shutterstock | 4559857

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Phaedra Parks recently opened up about where she and ex-husband Apollo Nida stand. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has revealed the status of her relationship with her ex after a family photo she shared via Instagram raised speculations. 

The Latest

Take A Look Inside Hugh Jackman's New NYC Penthouse

My 'Darkest Days': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Celebrates Birthday Amid Messy Divorce From Husband Lenny

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Patients Hangs Himself

Carrie Underwood Shares Top 5 Leg Moves Of Her Fit52 Community

'Big Gold Brick' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Where Phaedra Parks Stands

Phaedra Parks
Shutterstock | 64736

Phaedra, 48, has just revealed the truth about the dynamics of her relationship with her ex-husband Apollo, 43, with whom she shares two sons. Although the couple had some issues in their relationship, they have a great co-parenting relationship.

She recently shared a photo of her and Apollo sending their youngest son off to his first day of school, which had fans speculating that they may be back together. The duo co-parent Dylan, 9, and Ayden, 12. Phaedra, however, revealed that there is no reconciliation between them.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Simply Co-Parents

Phaedra Parks
Shutterstock | 4559857

Phaedra said their relationship is simply that of co-parents, and she is open to dating. "When people ask me about Apollo at this point, I can only just laugh. I'm single and definitely ready to mingle," she told Hollywood Life. Her comments echo what a source told the outlet. The insider said the reality star is not romantically interested in Apollo, instead, she wants her kids to have a "wonderful relationship" with their father.

The source also said the RHOA alum has moved on and is not looking back. "Phaedra moved on years ago and has no plans on turning back and revisiting any type of relationship with him. Anytime they see one another it is solely because Phaedra is doing everything she can to make sure her boys live their best life and feel loved by both parents," the insider said. 

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Their Divorce Drama

Phaedra Parks
Shutterstock | 564025

Phaedra and Apollo got divorced in 2017. The reason for their divorce had to do with Apollo getting wrapped up in some serious legal troubles. "I was done. From the moment I discovered that he had done all this stuff, I was finished with that relationship," she said at the time. Apollo was sentenced to eight years in prison back in 2014, after being accused of identity theft and fraud. The Bravolebrity announced her decision to file for a divorce that same year, although they did not reach a divorce settlement until 2017. 

The Former Couple's Marital Woes

Phaedra Parks
Shutterstock | 4559857

Prior to Apollo's legal drama in 2014, he has also had some unfortunate situations with the law. He was imprisoned for six years in the early 2000s when he got involved in a car robbery scheme. Per Distractify, Phaedra however, decided that giving him a second chance was the right thing to do.

Asides from the legal drama, the couple also dealt with some cheating allegations from both sides. While Apollo's criminal history may have led to their divorce, their marriage had been on the rocks for a while. 

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.