'I Was Done': RHOA Alum Phaedra Parks Opens Up On Where She and Ex Apollo Nida Stand

Phaedra said their relationship is simply that of co-parents, and she is open to dating. "When people ask me about Apollo at this point, I can only just laugh. I'm single and definitely ready to mingle," she told Hollywood Life. Her comments echo what a source told the outlet. The insider said the reality star is not romantically interested in Apollo, instead, she wants her kids to have a "wonderful relationship" with their father.

The source also said the RHOA alum has moved on and is not looking back. "Phaedra moved on years ago and has no plans on turning back and revisiting any type of relationship with him. Anytime they see one another it is solely because Phaedra is doing everything she can to make sure her boys live their best life and feel loved by both parents," the insider said.