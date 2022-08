The most talented team in all of baseball will stay at home when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins for the first of a three-game series.

This will be the first of a six-game homestand and exactly what the doctor ordered to get back on track after a tough last week. Both teams will meet seven times in their next ten games, so they'll have plenty of chances to get to know each other's strengths and flaws and make things quite interesting.