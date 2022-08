Our darling high school musical actress, singer, and fashion icon Vanessa Hudgens has been

on a slay roll while enjoying a well-deserved break in Italy, and we can barely catch our breath

from the heat.

Her latest look, a Pea-green, one-shoulder, feather-detailed silk dress, is the perfect icing on

top. This look took us to the high heavens and back, all thanks to the artistic genius of Jason

Bolden, Hudgen's long-time stylist.