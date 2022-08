The New York Knicks have been tied to Donovan Mitchell for months. Leon Rose's presence and the fact that the Utah Jazz are going through a rebuild made them a logical destination for the New York native.

But we're this deep into the offseason, and it seems like there's nothing imminent. The Jazz has no rush to move him with three years left in his deal, and the Knicks will have to take their offer up a notch if they want that to change.