WWE News: The Rock Reveals Seth Rollins' Comments During 2013 Segment

The Rock is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The People's Champion electrified crowds for many years, winning championships and creating memories that will last forever.

His cousin, Roman Reigns, is on top of the WWE landscape right now. On an all-time run of his own, fans have been clamoring for the one-on-one encounter of the ages.

The two have had a run-in before in WWE, back on a 2013 episode of Monday Night RAW. And, according to The Rock, it wasn't Reigns' reaction that was the most memorable.