Miley Cyrus Strips Down to Red Bikini Poolside!

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Miley Cyrus knows how to set temperatures rising on social media by sharing jaw-dropping bikini looks. Miley's Instagram page is never short of sensational glams and moments, and fans get to repost some of her memorable looks.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Alexandra Daddario Soaks Up the Hawaii Sun In A Sexy Swimsuit

Ivy Lee Charged With Murder For Leaving 6-Month-Old Inside Car In Louisiana Heat

Take A Look Inside Hugh Jackman's New NYC Penthouse

Anna Kendrick Shows Rainbow in Black Swimwear

My 'Darkest Days': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Celebrates Birthday Amid Messy Divorce From Husband Lenny

Blazing Look In Red Bikini

In an Instagram post shared to admire the Hannah Montana star's leisure moment, she was photographed rocking a two-piece red bikini. The string checkered triangle bikini top and bottom highlighted her sculpted abs, legs, and toned physique. Miley paired the blazing red bikini with matching red sunglasses, some gold necklaces, bracelets, and a red scrunchy which she used to pack up some hair in a ponytail.

She enjoyed a sunny day in the pool as she lounged on the pool in a matching red floater with touches of white and blue. The first slide showed her laid back on the floater with both hands behind her hair, giving a vivid view of the actress's many tattoos. Another slide showed her sitting up and clearly displayed her numerous toys in the background.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Pool Drip

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 564025

In a similar Instagram post, Miley channeled her tempting powers in a two-piece black bikini. She flaunted her toned figure in a two-piece bikini which was paired with numerous bracelets on both wrists. The first snap showed the 29-year-old just ascending from the pool with her brunette hair soaked.

She put her chiseled abs, toned legs, and arms on display and paired her look with chic black sunglasses. Another slide showed the songwriter in the pool holding a glass of juice and putting on a Fendi hat with her face hidden under its shadow. Fans commented on her stunning look and toned physique. 

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Miley's Workout Routine

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 1092671

 The singer works hard to maintain her ultra-fit figure, which she always flaunts on social media. She is devoted to Pilates which she started practicing in 2013. It even got to the extent that she attended classes every day and even had a Pilates studio in her home.

Mari Winsor, Miley's former instructor, shared that she works out for half an hour, indulges in various exercises, and is committed to yoga. Most of Miley's exercises aim at strengthening the core. She always engages in exercises by hiking or walking her dogs. 

Maintaining A Healthy Diet

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 564025

Per Elle, Miley is an avid animal lover. She switched to vegan in 2013 and maintained a plant-based diet until 2019 before reintroducing fish to her diet. She still maintains her plant-based diet (which does not mean the complete elimination of animal products) but avoids meat, dairy, and eggs.

In 2012, Miley adopted a no-dairy diet which she explained helped her lose weight and tone up her body during her late teens. She confirmed that now she eats fish and has added gluten to her diet. 

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.