Carrie Underwood Shares Top 5 Leg Moves Of Her Fit52 Community

Carrie Underwood has one of the fittest pairs of legs in the industry, so when she talks about her go-to exercises, we listen!

The 39-year-old country music star is sharing her leg workout via her fit52 app soon, and she teased the news via an Instagram video uploaded last week.

"Hey guys, it's leg day for me, and I wanted to let you all know some exciting news," she says in the post. "People are always asking me about my leg workout, and my actual leg workouts are coming to the fit52 app. We've adapted them so they can work for any fitness level, and they are coming really soon."