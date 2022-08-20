Carrie Underwood Shares Top 5 Leg Moves Of Her Fit52 Community

Closeup of Carrie Underwood with bob haircut
Shutterstock | 564025

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Carrie Underwood has one of the fittest pairs of legs in the industry, so when she talks about her go-to exercises, we listen!

The 39-year-old country music star is sharing her leg workout via her fit52 app soon, and she teased the news via an Instagram video uploaded last week.

"Hey guys, it's leg day for me, and I wanted to let you all know some exciting news," she says in the post. "People are always asking me about my leg workout, and my actual leg workouts are coming to the fit52 app. We've adapted them so they can work for any fitness level, and they are coming really soon."

The Latest

Alexandra Daddario Soaks Up the Hawaii Sun In A Sexy Swimsuit

Ivy Lee Charged With Murder For Leaving 6-Month-Old Inside Car In Louisiana Heat

Take A Look Inside Hugh Jackman's New NYC Penthouse

Anna Kendrick Shows Rainbow in Black Swimwear

My 'Darkest Days': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Celebrates Birthday Amid Messy Divorce From Husband Lenny

'Top 5 Leg Moves'

For fitness fans, that is definitely something to look forward to. But as we're waiting for the complete workout reveal, Underwood is sharing in a separate post the "Top 5 Leg Moves" of the fit52 community to get us started. They are high knees, alternating glute kickbacks, bodyweight static lunges, sumo squats with pulse, and plie squats.

Keep scrolling for the details.

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

High Knees And Alternating Glute Kickbacks

In the first photo, the "Two Black Cadillacs" artist shows the first move, high knees. To do this, you just alternately bring each knee towards your chest. This workout strengthens not only your leg muscles but also your core.

The second exercise, alternating glute kickback, is a move that's great for the legs and butt. To do it, get down on all fours and alternately lift and extend each leg until it's parallel to the floor.

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

Bodyweight Static Lunges And Sumo Squats With Pulse

Carrie Underwood posing in sequined mini dress
Shutterstock | 564025

The third move, bodyweight static lunge, works the legs and core. To do this, stand with your hands on your hips and one foot forward. Then bend your legs so that your back knee touches the floor.

Next, Underwood demoes the fourth exercise, which is sumo squat with pulse. Stand with your legs apart, then bend your knees as low as you can. Make a couple of small pulses before straightening back up.

Plie Squats

The fifth exercise, plie squats, is great for the glutes, thighs, and calves. Stand with your feet apart and your hands on your hips, then bend your knees and lower your torso. Go back to a standing position, making sure to engage your glute muscles.

These five moves should keep our pins in good shape, but watch out for Underwood's complete leg workout on the fit52 app for an even more intense fitness experience. Happy exercising!

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.