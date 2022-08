It's been ages since Carrie Underwood treated fans to pictures of her toned body in a bikini, making it easy to forget she's fit. These days, the country music icon is more focused on promoting her music and entertaining fans with her talent. As summer winds up into fall, we're taking a moment to revisit her old picture for sheer nostalgia.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.