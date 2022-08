The couple's love story began in 2002 when they co-wrote the movie "Gigli," which came out a year later, even though the couple was already engaged.

"Bennifer" became one of the celebrity world's favorites and was on their way to marriage when they decided to split up on good terms in 2004. However, it appears that true Love, as they say, always triumphs, as the couple is planning a lavish wedding after allegedly getting married in Las Vegas with their children present.