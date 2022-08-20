Kaia Gerber Slays In Bikini On The Beach

Kaia Gerber had supermodel genes on both sides of her family, and it seemed as if it was pre-destined that she would be ruling runways once she became an adult. Now 20 years old, she has been a top model for a few years and continues to climb the ladder as more brands work with her around the world.

In addition to her work in fashion, she has also carved out a minor career as an actress, with quite a few credits to her name already. Her fans are amazed at how much she has done in a short time, and she even surprises herself with the trajectory of her still young career.

For her generation, social media rules, and it is there that she connects with her biggest fans. Kaia has more than 8.3 million followers on Instagram, and that number will continue to climb as she works more in the entertainment and fashion industries. Plus, there is so much more to know about the leggy brunette than meets the eye!