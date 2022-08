There are so many superhero movies right now that one could be overwhelmed by it all. Thus, it won't be surprising to find people looking to take a break from all the action for something different. Well, writer-director Brian Petsos has just the answer in the shape of his first full-length film, Big Gold Brick, which he believes to be the oddest and most original release of the year.

Keep scrolling for more details about the dark comedy movie.