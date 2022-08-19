Tom Cruise reprises one of his most famous roles in the iconic movie franchise full of action-packed scenes, breathtaking aerial stunts, and a new squad of pilots to love.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
All About 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, from the 1985 blockbuster film Top Gun. The highly anticipated sequel is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is based on a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.
Aside from Cruise, the action flick also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. They are joined by Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.
The film, which received an 8.6 rating on IMDb, was widely successful and was ranked the number one film of the year, earning over $1.3 billion at the box office.
When Is The Release Date Of 'Top Gun: Maverick'?
Originally, the movie was slated to be released in theaters in June 2020. It was pushed back because of pandemic protocols and received a new US release date of May 27, 2022.
The movie has been confirmed for a digital release on August 23 and is expected to become available to stream on Paramount Plus but with no exact date yet. The physical release, which includes 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD won't be available until November 1, 2022.
According to reports, the upcoming release will include over 110 minutes of bonus content. It will show a deeper look into the making of the film and will feature behind-the-scenes interviews and the intensive training the actors had to go through.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Top Gun: Maverick'?
In addition to Cruise, it has been confirmed that Val Kilmer, who played "Iceman" in the original movie, will also be making an appearance.
Some other notable actors with significant characters in the film are Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Joh Hamm. Miles Teller plays Rooster Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's former wingman, Goose Bradshaw. Jennifer Connelly plays Cruise's love interest, Penny Benjamin, who has been referenced in the first movie as an on-and-off girlfriend of Maverick. Hamm takes on the role of Admiral "Cyclone" Simpson, the US Naval Air Forces commander.
What Is 'Top Gun: Maverick' About?
The film revolves around the titular character's return to his stomping grounds, where he finds himself teaching a new squad of TOP GUN fighter pilots. As he faces the son of his former wingman, Maverick is forced to confront his past and deepest fears.
According to the movie's official synopsis, the story will be "culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."