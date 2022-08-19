'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, from the 1985 blockbuster film Top Gun. The highly anticipated sequel is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is based on a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

Aside from Cruise, the action flick also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. They are joined by Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.

The film, which received an 8.6 rating on IMDb, was widely successful and was ranked the number one film of the year, earning over $1.3 billion at the box office.

Watch the official trailer on YouTube.