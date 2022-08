Tom Brady doesn't need to be out there in training camp. He knows it, the Bucs know it, his teammates know it, Roger Goodell knows it, everybody knows it. Also, it's not like he's not training every day back home.

Brady has earned his stripes, and superstars can get away with things most players can't. It may not be fair, but it's just how it is, and Antonio Brown seems to be the only one who has a problem with that. Go figure.

Maybe if he hadn't spent the past couple of years acting out, getting into everybody's face, and even bailing on his team mid-game, he'd also get a pass.