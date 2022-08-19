Lindsey Vonn Poses In Sexy Black Minidress

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn is the most successful female skier in American history and one of the slopes' great beauties. During her career, she has won four World Cup Championships, with three of them being consecutive in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

She is also the only American woman to have won a gold medal in downhill skiing at the Winter Olympics held in 2010. She has also won a record of 8 downhill World Cup titles, five super-G titles, and three consecutive combined titles, and 20 Crystal Globe titles, a record for men & women both.

Lindsey Vonn Goes The Distance In Black Minidress

Lindsey Vonn is all about the business in a black minidress with a matching jacket. Embellished with red and green accents on the lapels, this is a dressed-up casual look that's perfect for the daytime. With her trademark blonde hair past her shoulders, this is a look that can do no wrong!

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn Is A Published Author

Lindsey Vonn
Shutterstock | 2469373

Lindsey recently released her autobiography, Rise: My Story, in which she has depicted her life story in detail. She has talked about how she moved from a small Minnesota town to pursue her career and the challenges she faced in the public eye. Her upbringing made her a bold, confident young woman that was not fearful of anything placed before her.

The grit she showed early in her life allowed her the opportunity to excel in her sport and inspire women across the world. Her autobiography discusses the injuries she endured during her career, their effect on her mental and physical endurance, and how she overcame all obstacles.

Lindsey Is A Great Skier, But Bad At Other Sports 

Surprisingly, Lindsey isn't very good at sports other than skiing. She has been obsessed with skiing since she was 13, leaving little room for other sports. She says she has tried tennis, figure skating, and gymnastics but never really took off. This is one surprising fact that many of even her biggest fans find hard to believe, but it is the honest truth!

Lindsey Is All For Competition Against Men

According to Lindsey, she has accomplished everything in women's skiing, so she now wants to compete against men. She wants it as a challenge because it has never been done before. However, not everyone wants her to do that, as it goes against the grain.

