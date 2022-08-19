Lindsey Vonn Poses In Sexy Black Minidress

Lindsey Vonn is the most successful female skier in American history and one of the slopes' great beauties. During her career, she has won four World Cup Championships, with three of them being consecutive in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

She is also the only American woman to have won a gold medal in downhill skiing at the Winter Olympics held in 2010. She has also won a record of 8 downhill World Cup titles, five super-G titles, and three consecutive combined titles, and 20 Crystal Globe titles, a record for men & women both.