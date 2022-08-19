Real Housewives of Potomac's seventh season promises to be a drama-filled one, as some housewives have attested. According to RHOP cast member Wendy Osefo, the upcoming season 7 would be pretty memorable. Wendy teased some juicy updates from the upcoming Season 7 on her Twitter account.
Wendy Osefo Teases Sensational Tidbits Of RHOP Season 7
The Latest
Wendy Teases Tidbits
Per E! the political analyst, 38, took to Twitter on August 12 to share some sensational tidbits from the upcoming season 7 of the Real Housewives of Potomac with fans. "Chilllleeee! Y'all are in for a treat this season because…" she wrote, adding a series of cry-laughing emojis. '
With filming currently ongoing for season seven of the Bravo series, Wendy's co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon also recently spilled some juicy season seven details on the July 25 episode of their Reasonably Shady podcast including who they think will stir up the most drama.
Most Dramatic Season Yet
The two co-stars revealed that the upcoming season is the most dramatic yet. When asked by their guest Carlos King which RHOP star "always bring it," Gizelle said, "It changes year after year," before adding, "I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven; Andy [Cohen] don't fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does."
While she believes Karen Huger tends to "straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe," this season, "the Grand Dame does not do that." Instead, she "brings it." "She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn't spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it's a different side to her," she added.
Who Brings The Drama
E! gathered that Robyn, on the other hand, had a different opinion. The Bravolebrity named Ashley Darby as the one to "bring it" to the new season of RHOP. "I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like 'Oh, it's time to play,'" Robyn said regarding her co-star, who recently filed for a divorce from her husband, Michael Darby.
She believes viewers will meet a never before seen side of the Bravo star. "You're gonna see a different Ashley. You're gonna see the old Ashley but you're gonna see a very different Ashley," she added.
Ready To Take Over Ratings
The Real Housewives of Potomac seems ready to take over the rating crown. One thing Gizelle and Robyn both agree on is that they are ready to take over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' rating crown with, what Carlos calls their most "explosive and fantastic" season yet.
The franchise has garnered some really iconic quotes and drama-filled scenarios from previous seasons that left fans roaring with laughter. Expectations are sky-high as the upcoming season promises to be even more sensational than the previous ones.