Wendy Osefo Teases Sensational Tidbits Of RHOP Season 7

The two co-stars revealed that the upcoming season is the most dramatic yet. When asked by their guest Carlos King which RHOP star "always bring it," Gizelle said, "It changes year after year," before adding, "I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven; Andy [Cohen] don't fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does."

While she believes Karen Huger tends to "straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe," this season, "the Grand Dame does not do that." Instead, she "brings it." "She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn't spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it's a different side to her," she added.