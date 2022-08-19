Kaia Gerber Stuns In Bikini Featuring Cutouts

Kaia Gerber
Shutterstock | 487966

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

When you have a famous supermodel mom like Cindy Crawford, it would be a sin not to head in that direction too! Her businessman dad Rande Gerber was also a model in his heyday. Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of her gorgeous mother, and it seems that no one will ever stop speaking about this fact.

The beauty won Model of the Year during the British Fashion Awards; since then, her career has taken off in amazing ways. After this win, Kaia appeared in several ad campaigns for various fashion brands, staking her claim as a serious contender to be one of the elite models of her generation.

Gerber currently has 8.3 million followers on Instagram, which is no small feat and a testament to the intrigue surrounding her still burgeoning career! Gerber has starred in several television shows and movies, including the Ryan Murphy-produced American Horror Story and American Horror Stories.

The Latest

Rebel Wilson's Trainer Breaks Down Her Exact Fitness Routine

NBA Rumors: Knicks Would Have To Give RJ Barrett And Six First-Round Picks For Donovan Mitchell

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Nikola Vucevic To Miami

A Glimpse Into Serena Williams' Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Kaia Gerber Reclaims The Black Bikini!

Kaia takes the basic black bikini and makes it anything but in this two-piece bikini that features cut-outs for a more singular approach to the beach staple. With sunglasses on to block out the rays and fingers pointed to a gorgeous blue sky, she is taking the world by storm, but first up? Kaia is all about enjoying life with a little rest and relaxation on a beach she seems to have all to herself!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Kaia’s Dating History

Kaia Gerber
Shutterstock | 751606

Kais has been busy dating some of young Hollywood’s heartthrobs too, and the press cannot get enough of her relationship history!

Gerber is said to have dated James Elordi since September 2020 after his relationship with actress Zendaya of Euphoria fame crumbled. Before that, the model was dating Pete Davidson, who has also been linked to Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale.

Gerber and Elordi were caught together several times, some holding hands, which the press caught wind of, and it ended up in all the tabloids. Gerber confirmed their status by posting a photo of them as Elvis and Priscilla Presley during the 2020 Halloween celebrations.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Kaia Is Tatted Up!

Kaia Gerber
Shutterstock | 1296406

Gerber is not just a pretty face but the proverbial beauty with brains, and don’t let her tattoos fool ya! The award-winning model is an avid reader and a math whizz. During the Covid lockdown, she started an Instagram book club for her adoring fans.

The Gerber Workout

Kaia Gerber
Shutterstock | 487966

How does Kaia maintain her flawless figure? Luckily for Kaia, she is already blessed with excellent genes and doesn't have to do much! She is also an ectomorph, meaning she is naturally thin and may find it hard to gain muscle. Kaia does not stick to a particular diet but works out to keep her body fit and toned.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.