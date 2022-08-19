Kaia Gerber Stuns In Bikini Featuring Cutouts

When you have a famous supermodel mom like Cindy Crawford, it would be a sin not to head in that direction too! Her businessman dad Rande Gerber was also a model in his heyday. Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of her gorgeous mother, and it seems that no one will ever stop speaking about this fact.

The beauty won Model of the Year during the British Fashion Awards; since then, her career has taken off in amazing ways. After this win, Kaia appeared in several ad campaigns for various fashion brands, staking her claim as a serious contender to be one of the elite models of her generation.

Gerber currently has 8.3 million followers on Instagram, which is no small feat and a testament to the intrigue surrounding her still burgeoning career! Gerber has starred in several television shows and movies, including the Ryan Murphy-produced American Horror Story and American Horror Stories.