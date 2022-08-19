A Glimpse Into Serena Williams' Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players and female athletes the world has ever known. In all honesty, no one has ever played the sport as well as Serena. Her record includes 23 Grand Slam victories, 73 individual singles titles, approximately $100 million in prize money, and more weeks as the world's top tennis player.

As Serena plans to retire from the sport, her departure will leave a vacuum in the tennis community. However, she will continue to reign in other spheres, such as business, fashion, and probably real estate.

Thanks to having a net worth of $260 million and being one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world, Serena has amassed some extremely luxurious homes in posh locales like California and Florida. Here's a look at her impressive residences.