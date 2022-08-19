Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Beach Bikini Body With BF!

Beauty Queen Olivia Culpo served fans with a beautiful close to a hot summery July as she showed off her fashionable swimwear. The model made a Valentino escape in a bright cut-out one-piece after watching her friend get married earlier in the month.

Last year, she asked fans to choose their favorite content to see on her Instagram feed, and her swimwear segment scored the highest votes. Culpo then promised to serve as many looks as possible this year, and she hasn't disappointed all five million-plus followers.

Modeling Summer Swimwear From Camila Coelho

As seen on her feed, Culpo is still going strong with her boo, Christian McCaffrey, and they shared a throwback picture of their couples' day out by the sea. The duo modeled new swimwear pieces from Camila Coelho's Revolve collection.

Culpo wore a knitted white bikini with a halter neck top and matching bottom, while McCaffrey wore blue trunks. They had fun and joked around in the sea, as evidenced by the final slide, which showed Culpo in her boo's hands.

Celebrating McCaffrey On His Birthday

On McCaffrey's birthday, she poured out her heart in a short and sweet message saying,

"It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine."

Last Summer, the model had fun creating content for the season, and she confirmed it in her caption. She modeled a gold bikini with a string bottom and underwire bra highlighting her bronzed skin tone and defined muscles.

An Easy Breezy Valentino Daze

For her Valentino outfit, Culpo went all out, choosing a bright-colored one-piece with patterns and bedazzlements. She paired it with a matching flowing kimono, head scarf over a short bob, and knee-high strappy sandals.

In her typical content creator mood, Culpo made a video montage of herself getting ready to strut along the pool as she showed off her toned limbs and abs.

Serving Fall Couture Already!

We're halfway through August, and Fall has only just begun, but Culpo has already served her fans with multiple fall-inspired outfits. She chose neutral tones, including black, white, and nudes, to fit with the season despite returning home to her farm.

Friends and fans approved her style by leaving positive emojis in the comment section. They also left comments telling her she's hot and asking for style tips.

