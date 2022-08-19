Rebel Wilson's Trainer Breaks Down Her Exact Fitness Routine

Rebel Wilson's fitness journey is one for the books.

After proclaiming 2020 as her "Year of Health," the 42-year-old Australian actress lost almost 80 pounds and reached her ideal weight of 165 pounds – one month ahead of the deadline she set.

She pulled off the extraordinary feat with a lot of help from her trainer, fellow Aussie Jono Castano. And to inspire those who might want to achieve the same thing, the fitness expert shared with Today details of his famous client's workout plan.

