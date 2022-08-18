Two Teen Girls Disappeared After One Of Their Parents Were Murdered

In April 2018, Ronnie Dean Busick, age 66, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of the Bible and the Freeman family.
Warren Phillip and David Pennington were also identified as suspects, but both were already head at the time. According to The Washington Post, "at least a dozen" witnesses claimed all three men bragged about raping and murdering Bible and Freeman.
A female witness who lived with Welch told police she "she heard conversations between the three men where they disclosed that the murder victims had owed them money" and that Welch kept a briefcase containing the Polaroid photos which showed both girls bound.
The Bible family stated that they had been aware of the alleged photographs "for years" and that "At this time, all focus is on finding Lauria and Ashley. We welcome all information leading to their recovery. Until they are home with us, this will never be over."