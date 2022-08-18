Two Teen Girls Disappeared After One Of Their Parents Were Murdered

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on December 30, 1999, a passerby called 911 to report that the Freeman home was on fire. Law enforcement quickly determined the fire had been arson.

Inside the home, charred remains of Kathy were discovered on the floor of her bedroom. She had been shot in the head at close range. Initially, no other remains were located, so police believed that Ashley's father, Danny Freeman, had killed his wife and fled with both girls.

Bible's car was in the home's driveway with the keys in the ignition.

Law enforcement could not find any trace of Lauria Bible or Ashley Freeman in the rubble of the home.

