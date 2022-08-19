Ariel Winter's Complete Fitness And Diet Regimen

Closeup of Ariel Winter with long wavy hair
Shutterstock | 673594

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Ariel Winter is an inspiration for people who aren't naturally sporty but still want to get fit.

The 24-year-old former cast member of the hit sitcom, Modern Family, admits that she isn't too thrilled about working out, but she does it anyway.

She once said in an Instagram post, "I am never the most excitedddd person to go to the gym, but feeling healthier and seeing the work you put in pay off really makes it worth it ❤️. Also... @mackfittraininggym is a BOSS and keeps reminding me of my 🍑 goals 💪🏼."

The Latest

Rebel Wilson's Trainer Breaks Down Her Exact Fitness Routine

NBA Rumors: Knicks Would Have To Give RJ Barrett And Six First-Round Picks For Donovan Mitchell

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Nikola Vucevic To Miami

A Glimpse Into Serena Williams' Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Her Trainer Shares Her Gym Routine

MackFit is Winter's personal trainer, and his other celebrity clients include Winnie Harlow and Draya Michele. Back in 2019, he uploaded a video to his Instagram showing one of the moves Winter does to keep fit.

The caption says, "Working with @arielwinter to reach her goals & perfect this workout. 'Bear Shoulder Tap w/ Tuck.' Looking to improve your posture, balance & flexibility? Give this workout a try! It will also help you strengthen your core, glutes, arms, wrists & shoulders."

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

She Also Works Out At Home And While Traveling

Ariel Winter posing in sleeveless white dress
Shutterstock | 673594

The fitness expert also talked to Women's Health to reveal the rest of Winter's routine.

"This workout could be done anywhere; it requires your own bodyweight and minimal equipment," he noted. "Ariel completes this circuit in the gym with a pair of MackFit Core Sliders that she also utilizes at home or while traveling." Scroll for the details.

Kelly Ripa Is Crushing It In Dance Workout

Olympian Aly Raisman Credits This Exercise For Her Tight And Toned Body

Her Other Moves

MackFit shared that Winter's complete workout routine includes Curtsy Lunge, Jump Squat, Plank Up-Downs, Plank Jacks, and Knee Tuck Shoulder Taps. The Curtsy Lunge, Jump Squat, and Knee Tuck Shoulder Taps require 20 reps each, the Plank Up-Downs 10, while the Plank Jacks can be completed with as many reps as possible.

What She Eats

In 2017, a source close to the actress also revealed to Hollywood Life the types of foods she eats to stay healthy.

"Ariel doesn't adhere to any kind of fixed diet, but she always makes sure to eat healthily and she shuns any kind of fast, processed, or junk food," the source said. "Ariel is very conscious of portion control, and she eats a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as whole grains, fiber-rich foods, fish, eggs and chicken. She never consumes any kind of soda, and she makes sure that she drinks at least three liters of water a day."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.