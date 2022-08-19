Ariel Winter's Complete Fitness And Diet Regimen

Ariel Winter is an inspiration for people who aren't naturally sporty but still want to get fit.

The 24-year-old former cast member of the hit sitcom, Modern Family, admits that she isn't too thrilled about working out, but she does it anyway.

She once said in an Instagram post, "I am never the most excitedddd person to go to the gym, but feeling healthier and seeing the work you put in pay off really makes it worth it ❤️. Also... @mackfittraininggym is a BOSS and keeps reminding me of my 🍑 goals 💪🏼."