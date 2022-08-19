'I'm Really Grateful': Actress Zoe Kravitz On Meeting Lover, Channing Tatum

The Catwoman star sought to cast a regular nice-guy character in the role of a dark character, and she opted for no one other than Magic Mike star Channing Tatum. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the star actress made it known that it was "interesting to watch someone who had mostly played boy-next-door characters assume the role.

Tatum turned out to be the perfect pick, and even before Kravitz met him, she was drawn to him. An excited Kravitz recalled how she had felt about the star actor playing the dark role:

“I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that.”

The Big Little Lies actress stated, in essence, that this was what drew her to Tatum. She relayed that she was "really grateful: that the movie was the catalyst for how she and Tatum met.