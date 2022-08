USA Today recently spoke with DNC officials across a dozen states who believe Biden should pass the mantle in 2024 to a younger, more popular Democrat.

Steve Simeonidis, a DNC member in Florida, praised the president but said "a fresh face would probably be the best option in 2024."

"Despite the fact that I think Joe Biden has done a great job and been an effective executive, he hasn't been able to communicate those wins effective enough," Simeonidis said.

Liano Sharon, a DNC member in Michigan, opined that Biden has not "done anything at the scale that we need in the country at this time."

"He needs to step down and say, 'I'm not the one,'" Sharon added.