Notably, the only thing standing in the way of a Kyrie-Westbrook swap is Rob Pelinka's reluctance to trade two first-round picks to get it done. But how else does he expect to move a $47 million expiring contract of a player who refuses to be held accountable?

The Lakers are stuck with Westbrook unless they move those picks; it's as simple as that. The rest of the league knows it, and no one will do them any favors, especially when we're talking about that much money.

So, unless Kyrie pulls off a big power move and forces his way out of Brooklyn, the Lakers will have to swallow a tough pill and give up those picks.